Yellow light on a Krups Piccolo Dolce Gusto machine

If you’ve noticed that the green ready light has now turned yellow your machine is telling you it needs descaling.

The machine does this based on the number of runs it’s been through and not how blocked it might be, so you can reset the light back to green by running through the service settings but without the descaler if you wish.

Just hold the power button down for 5 seconds until the light begins to flash, run through a cup of hot water, than a cup of cold water, then turn it off. The light should now be green next time you use it.

If you do want to perform a real clean of the machine, steps on what to do can be seen in this official video.

