Upchic TWS-880 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

I had recently been looking for some completely wireless headphones. My bluetooth, but wired between headphones are OK, but new tech!

However I really didn’t fancy the prices being charged, and I have had previous bad experiences with some a couple of years ago.

So when I found these Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for just £30 with a promo code thought it was worth a trial.

They come with three different size earbuds, I suggest you try all of them. Whilst my right ear was fine with the one attached, my left needed the smaller one to stay in.

There are no other wings or hooks, so these need to sit in your ears. Despite feeling like they might fall out, tipping my head to one side didn’t shift them.

The audio is fine for music, I’m not an audiophile so I can’t comment on great bass or wonderful treble, but everything I listened to was good to my ears.

It was loud enough whilst at my desk to drown out the noise of the others, but can be soft enough to hear what’s going on around me whilst walking in town.

Compared to earlier devices, the Bluetooth 5.0 (and probably some other codecs), means that watching video is also fine on these. I’ve sat through episodes on NOW TV, Netflix and iPlayer and not noticed any lip sync issues. I’ve also not had one ear suddenly dropout.

The battery lasted 5 hours and 15 minutes before I got the “low battery” warning, and another 20 minutes before they finally gave up. The case can do around four charges, so they are fine to charge whilst at work.

You need to be careful when putting them in the case to charge, whilst the magnets help get them in the right place, just a couple of mils out and they won’t charge and the case might not shut. Wait to see the tiny red led show on each piece to confirm they are charging.

Overall these are a huge improvement over both sets of bluetooth headphones I’ve previously used.

Score: 9/10