When FilmOn made their changes last month they blocked a loophole which allowed users to watch the higher quality (note, I’m not going to call them HD as I feel they aren’t high enough to have that label) streams without the need to have a premium FilmOn account.
Several people requested that I support being able to login to FilmOn to reach the better streams, so today I’m please to announce version 2.0.8 of my FilmOn app.
You can now login with your FilmOn email address and password and if you have an active pro account watch the higher quality streams.
To login you need to move to the About tab along the top and then press the * key on your remote, it’s been built to be not too obvious as you don’t need to login to use the app with the lower quality stream which most people are happy about. Details will remain saved on the box for future use.
Premium FilmOn is £/$/€14.99 a month, with savings for a year, but I’d suggest sticking to a rolling contract.
The app doesn’t support any of the DVR features FilmOn offer, so unless you plan to use them with other devices I’d suggest not adding on any extras.
The app should be updating on your Roku today (private channel arteseafon), or if you have a NOW TV box you can sideload using this ZIP file
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnal8tVFR6X1diT00
Finally many thanks for all those who recently donated. It’s great to know that for me what was just a hobby meant so much more to you.
58 thoughts on “FilmOn Higher Quality”
Hi Ryan,
Thanks for yet more options and your hard work making them happen.
One question, is this version suitable for both subscription and non subscription or is it a separate app ?
Thanks again ,
Mark
The app works fine without a subscription, and there will only be one version. Some small code changes which shouldn’t be to noticeable if you don’t login, but I’ll be blocking old versions of the app on NOW TV boxes at some point in the new year.
Hi Ryan,
Thanks for the swift response.
Mark
Hi Ryan,
I just rebooted my roku stick to check out the new version, while all the channels that I’ve checked play well , when I go to the about section to check the version number the app shuts down and the roku goes back to the home page.
Mark
@mark thanks for the early bug report, hopefully fixed in 2.0.10 that’s just been pushed to the Roku store.
FYI the Pro links in the post have an extra w
http://www.artesea.co.uk/filmon/pro
No idea what you mean :rollseyes: 😉
Hi Ryan,
That’s sorted it , thanks !
Mark
Hi Ryan,
A couple of kid stations such a pop, tinypops are not loading and you know what that means 🙂
Is there anyway you can help look into that by any chance?
Hi Ryan,
Add kix to ade’s list of kids channels not loading, other than that I put it on a black now tv box a nowtv smart box and roku stick and apart from the mentioned kids channels all is well.
Mark
Hi Ryan,
I’ve checked the official filmon android app and found those three kids channels are not working on that app either, so it looks like a filmon fault.
Mark
Hi Ryan
Thanks again for creating such a basic app in a modern world that does exactly what the people want I donated and will continue to do so keep up the great work
I have recently moved but area aerial signal was bad but internet perfect so this has been the answer to my Nowtv smart box dilemma for now
Hi Ryan, from the screengrab of the new version it appears that the USB option is no longer available….. If so could you possibly consider not blocking old Now Tv versions as my elderly father-in-law uses both the filmon channels (as the local tv signal sometimes fails), and the usb to look at photos.
Thanks, Jac
@jac the screenshots were taken from a white NOW TV box, as this doesn’t have a USB port that menu item isn’t available. Any with USB support will show it.
Great – thank you. 😊
donation sent.
thanks for all the hard work! the higher quality and the login option makes this the perfect way to watch filmon on roku 🙂
Hi Ryan I see no channels are working. Is this perhaps a Filmon issue?
Selwyn, the channels are playing out here fine for me.
Hi It’s sorted was actually a wifi issue. Sorry for the panic attack.
Could you add BBC1 Scotland ?
@jim, I’ve just added the BBC 1 regions. You should be able to view them now, and the now/next data should appear within the next hour.
Thanks very much Ryan 🙂
Hi ryan, it seems that no audio is playing when I try to play videos from my usb. What should i do? Thanks in advance.
@adam, the Roku box only supports a small number of audio codecs. Most likely you’ll need to transcode your files first to something they support.
Hi Ryan, very cool Roku app.
Tell me please do you have ability to add video on demand?
Thanks in advance.
Hi Ryan,
Can you add more filmon channels like middle eastern
Ryan, Thanks for helping us Yanks watch good British tv. Any luck getting Dave channel on the roku app?
Thanks!
Chris, unfortunately there is no stream for Dave. Even in the UK I can’t manage to watch Dave on my Roku box, instead I have to use my laptop or mobile.
Damn! Oh well.
So Dave is in the Filmon app?
Dave was removed from filmon on all platforms a while back.
Mark
Thanks
i am tech stupid, ido have a roku2, is your set up under a private channel, if so what is its code, many thanks
Just realised that this post doesn’t have it mentioned. arteseafon
found it ryan, any chance of uktv app being added, thanks
Unfortunately not, UKTV have decided they don’t want to be on Roku and have blocked FilmOn from showing their stations.
Depressingly NOW TV are currently updating the firmware of their boxes to remove access to sideloaded applications like Ryan’s FilmOn App:
“In the coming days, there will be a few changes to the NOW TV Box as part of our regular updates to improve the service.
The latest update has been designed to safeguard the device from piracy and illegal streaming of content; therefore it will disable the use of unofficial third party software or apps.
This will not affect your ability to watch NOW TV or download supported apps through the Channel Store.
NOW TV Team”
disconnect nightly, as thats when the updates are done
Is there a way of stopping it from auto updating ?
Mark
My grandsons now TV box has updated and Ryan’s app is gone , am i right in thinking the Roku boxes won’t be affected by this ?
Mark
This will only impact NOW TV boxes not Roku.
You cannot block the NOW TV boxes from upgrading the firmware (although I’m not sure the upgrade will happen with boxes located outside the UK).
Apparently you can block it from auto-updating, I only just learned of this myself so not 100% certain it works. Look at the update on https://www.engadget.com/2017/03/16/now-tv-update-kills-plex/
@nigel,that’s not what Network Pings do. The only way to block the update is null traffic on your router to the Roku servers (and that’s often requires custom router firmware), but apps will never update an may stop working.
Thanks Paj, my rokus are still working with Ryan’s app.
is it possible to add ryans app to kodi
No but i believe there are filmon plug in /add-on’s for kodi.
Mark
thanks mark, the one on my box is geo blocked, which is why i asked
Hi Billy,
I’m sure there are other filmon plugins for kodi, can’t say if they are geolocked or not but it’s probably worth a scout around as it costs nothing !
I’m not a big fan of kodi plugins as I’ve not found them to be reliable, that is one reason I’m such a fan of Ryan’s app which i will continue to use on my roku’s
I should add a big thank you to Ryan for the work now TV / Roku app which I’ve enjoyed, it also lead me to trying out Roku which my family love.
Mark
Hey Ryan,
My NowTV box just updated when I wasn’t looking and now I cannot install your channel, I keep getting the error:
Install Failure: Auth token required to install dev channels on this device.
The box is now version 7.5.3 build 4068-10. Any ideas how to fix it?
Kind regards
Hi Christian,
Now TV have updated their firmware to remove and block sideloaded apps which unfortunately includes Ryan’s app.
Time to get a Roku if you wish to continue using the app.
I was wondering if anyone using the NZ or Italian or any other countries version of the now TV box have been affected by the firmware change that we have had in the UK.
Mark
Hi there, is there a specific roku which works better than the others? which roku would you recommend? Have had Ryans app on the now tv box for my daughters room as she is so upset now after the update. Would consider a roku but would like your advise as to which one. Thanks in advance.
i’ve had different roku’s in the past, as well as now tv boxes. if you can have a wired connection, i would go for a roku 2 or 3, bearing in mind that since there are lots of versions around (especially on ebay), check that you are buying the 2015/2016 version, not the older ones. in the case of roku 2 the version is 4205 or 4210, for roku 3 it’s 4200.
the only real extra in roku 3 is the earphones plug on the remote, which was the reason i chose it, rather than the roku 2, but for me, sound quality is really awful, so im not using it.
a wired connection makes a big difference in signal and steeaming stability.
however, if you go wifi, i’d buy the roku streaming stick, which is cheaper than a 2 or a 3, but placement can be tricky, depending on your tv.
overall, i think your best choice would be a roku 2. you can get it for around 50 pounds.
Thank you. roku 2 it is
Dave, my personal preference is the Roku 2 (4205E). Hardware wise it’s the same as the small black NOW TV box, but also has Amazon Prime Video and Netflix apps. The Roku stick is cheaper (but slightly slower to move around). The Roku 3 is the most expensive, but the difference is in the remote.
Thanks Ryan. Roku 2 is the one .
Hello
Is it possible to add VoD(movies)?
Thanks
Hi Ryan,
I have two ROKU boxes.
ROKU v.1 box and a Hisense TV with built in Roku (I’m guessing either Roku version 4).
I notice that Filmon Unofficial works on ROKU v.1 but not on the built-in version on Hisense.
Is it because of the Hisense TV that the Filmon Unofficial app doesn’t work, or does this app only work on ROKU v1?
Thanks for your time.
Best
