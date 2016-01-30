UPDATE: At present changes made by TVPlayer have blocked the streams from loading.
However I’ve created an alternative app using FilmOn feeds.
Latest Version: FilmOn 1.5.1 Sideloadable ZIP / Roku Private Channel
So I set myself the challenge of building an app for Roku, and thought it couldn’t be too hard to get either TVCatchup or TVPlayer working could it.
Turns out that TVCatchup is pretty simple and within 2 hours I had a working example built.
However their selection of channels isn’t great and I wanted Dave as we don’t get that with Freesat and have no aerial on the house for Freeview.
TVPlayer have at least some level of protection around their stream URLs, however after watching traffic within Chrome and also over the mobile app I worked out a way to get the streams playing.
So if you want TVPlayer on your Roku or NOW TV box you can use my unofficial app.
For Roku just use the private channel arteseatvp, or on NOW TV you can sideload* the ZIP file
*To sideload an app on to your NOW TV box you’ll need to enable the Developer Mode and push the file via a browser. I’ll do a blog post on the exact method, but this Engadget guide should help.
To the TVPlayer devs, if you need any help building your own app drop me a line, I can tell you why the UKTV feeds fail to work without intervention.
April Update: As per the red box above, TVPlayer streams are currently blocked, however you can use the FilmOn app instead.
492 thoughts on “TVPlayer on Roku or NOW TV”
This is great, thanks. I have been looking for something like this which I can sideload on to my mum’s Now TV box for sometime. I have noticed a little bug, if I pick a channel from Channels it loads up fine. If I then exit that channel and select another I only get audio and the display stays on the Channels menu. No biggie but thought I would mention it. Once again thanks for creating the app.
@Darren that bug was squished about 10 minutes ago. If you download the latest ZIP (I’ve updated the link to 1.6.2) you should be fine.
I would like to know if you had time to help me make a roku app. I will pay for your help. Please let me know if we can discuss more details if your interested.
Yep 1.6.2 is working well. Thanks Ryan.
Fantastic app which installed straight away on my black NOW TV box.
At least I no longer need to use a VPN to watch CNN and the +1 free UKTV channels are a bonus.
Hi Ryan, 1.6.2 worked well on my Roku 1. I have just side loaded it to an original white Now TV Box and have found that the Now/Next menu and Channels menu don’t seem to work. Here are a couple of images.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/egcyivm1sm6o8e4/IMG_20160131_005111.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/67wkgixuvxfqymv/IMG_20160131_005123.jpg?dl=0
As you can see the pictures don’t load and when you press a direction on the remote it isn’t highlighted on the screen. I also noticed the clock stays frozen. If I select a channel by remembering how many key presses I have made the video starts fine. Upon exiting I get a black screen but if selecting another channel via remembering key presses the next video loads fine as well.
The original Now TV boxes were based on the Roku LT and they currently run software version 6.1 build 5660. Although they have just started a beta for new software (don’t know which software version or build). The Roku LT is running software version 7.0. Is there a minimum software version your app is written to run on?
This does not work on a Roku 2 XS, loaded as a private channel. In UK.
It starts up to the “splash” screen then exits after about 5seconds, this was added using
the channel name “arteseatvp”.
@Mark S, there was a bug with the EPG data that caused the app to crash. Version 1.7.0 is now available and should have a patch in place. Settings -> System -> System Update -> Check now should force it to update.
If anyone was using the sideloaded ZIP the latest file is here.
Appreciate the effort buddy but can’t get past the splash screen? It just hangs. Trying on a new black Now TV box
@Stu, did you download the updated file as per my comment 10 minutes ago?
Ignore my last message- didn’t see version 1.7! Works a treat thanks for your hard work!
Its working now, I did a system update as you suggested.
I sideloaded your app on a black NowTV box, it works a treat thanks, but when I sideloaded the app on the white I get the same issues as Darren (above)
Is the app just for the black NowTV box?
Thanks
@RebelHeart & @Darren there is no reason for it not to work and I’ve had reports of it running slowly, but that’s to be expected with the CPU in the white boxes. I’ll get mine out over the next few days and look at the debug logs.
At worse I can add a feature to make the app very simple for the white box. There will be no grid of channels or a nice EPG but instead the default Roku carousel. But as the main point of the app is to launch the live TV channels it should be acceptable.
Thankyou for you reply Ryan
Thanks Ryan
Great app, works fine on a Roku 2XS and Now TV black box. Not usable on a Now TV white box same reasons as @RebelHeart & @Darren above. Version 1.7.0. Keep up the good work.
@RebelHeart, @Darren, @Paul and anyone else with a white box. Version 1.8.0 is available to download as a zip. This contains the fix for the NOW TV white boxes.
Looks like they don’t support images over HTTPS which caused the images to fail to load, and this then caused other issues like the clock not updating. I’ve modified the code to request the images over HTTP instead which appears to work fine.
Everyone else v1.8.0 contains only a few other changes, the first is a change in direction for switching between channels whilst video is playing (I’ve copied what my TV and Freesat box both do, which is up is plus a channel). The second is to allow left/right to show the now/next in video without needing to press up/down first. The third is that * now shows the bitrate and not the epg (up/down/left/right will do that for you).
Thanks Ryan, 1.8.0 is working well on my white Now TV box.
Have you uploaded 1.8.0 to the private channel? It’s not showing up on my Roku.
@darren newman I had uploaded it, but had forgotten the second step to publish it. Just done it now so hopefully it should be available shortly.
Great app artesea. Thank you very much.
For us NowTv box users, any chance you could look at making a Plex channel version of the TVPlayer so that we could have the best of both worlds.
(Can only sideload one app onto NowTV box)
@shane I don’t have a Plex server, nor plan to set one up. My project was to write code for a Roku which I achieved.
Ryan,Thanks for your reply. Well done on creating a super new Roku Channel.
Hi – Just sideloaded the v1.8 onto a black NowTV box and it just sits at the TVPlayer screen and doesn’t go any further. Any ideas?! Thanks!!
@matt there’s an issue with the TVPlayer api. It’s timing out so the app never gets the channels or listings. I thought I had code to show an error message but it’s crashing before it gets that far. Hopefully it’ll fix itself shortly.
Thanks Ryan. It did work a couple of times then gave up again. I’ll try again later. Thanks for your help and app!!
Hi. I am using the white Now tv box.
Have just installed tvplayer 1.8.0
“TV Player” logo is on screen but going nowhere.
I can press the home button to go back to the Now Tv menu.
Any ideas?
Thanks,
Barry
Using v1.8 through a SmartDNS service to access UK channels from Germany. Seems Amazon’s CloudFront is picking up that I am not watching in the UK and blocks the content when I select any channel – “the request could not be satisfied”.
The SmartDNS service works perfectly for all the NowTV preinstalled applications (BBC, ITV etc).
Any ideas?
Hi any chance of bringing the filmon app to roku, they have some great channels. Jimmy
Ref my last post about SmartDNS – the TV Player service was not added to my list. Works great now.
Very nice app! Thanks
Hi found a roku app for filmon tv, but nothing for MDC media player, would this be possible has it works on both android and IOS, many thanks Jimmy
Thanks a million for this. Works perfectly on my old white now TV box.
Worked first time on a white box. Cheers
Some channels aint working for me such as heat, the box, magic to name a few
Is it possible to have an option to reorder the list of channels? Great app by the way, works great!!
Been following the posts and was excited to get this running. Like others, using 1.8, it’s hanging on the start up screen so looking forward to an update 🙂
Having the same issue as Matt, above. Worked great on install this morning but gone back to it later and it just hangs on the TV Player start screen. Shame as this is an awesome app! Hopefully whatever is causing it gets resolved, brilliant work in actually creating the app too
@chunx @james if it’s hanging on the splash screen it’s most likely that the API is down again. If you have the mobile app you’ll get a similar issue. Unfortutnaly there isn’t much I can do about the stability of their servers.
@cathal I have no problems with the music channels. These do however come from a different server to the normal TV channels so your ISP might be the problem. Worth seeing how you get on via the TVPlayer website instead.
Hi thanks for the quick reply, the TV Player mobile app is working fine on ipad, tested a few channels without issue but the Now TV app is still hanging on start. Tried a box restart to no avail, and a delete & reinstall. Please don’t think I’m complaining, just letting you know 🙂 My box is running version 6.2 build 5109 which is the latest I believe (if that helps?)
Hi. Yep freezing on start up screen here too. White now tv box. Thanks.
I’ve just built version 1.8.10. It’s a little beta as I’ve not had a chance to test it with working EPG data, however it now comes with some old information as backup which should at least let you select the channels.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnOVl0VFZpOHR5SEU
Will push to the Roku channel store when I’m happy it works.
Updated to 1.8.11 which refreshes the screen after the EPG is returned.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnREF5TXZmaTJ4bWs
Uploading to the Roku private channel now.
Working fine here etc no now and next EPG data. No probs in channel switching. Really pleased with how this app has transformed the now tv box.
Hypothetically, (I am a complete newbie) could the zip file of one app (say plex) be merged with another app (say Emby) and the TV Player app to create one zip file under the rokudev installer so that we could have the best of all three? I’m either being greedy with this question or complete idiot or a bit of both 🤓
@chunx it’s possible BUT:
* you would need to build a gui to switch between them,
* you need to ensure that you had no duplicate function name,
* there is a limit to the number of functions one app can have, plex runs very close to the limit.
@ryan I knew there was going to be a logical reason otherwise it would have been done before now.
Fantastic app you’ve created here, makes the box an entirely different piece of equipment. Cheers!
hi Ryan,
I’ve downloaded the zip file 1.7.0 for my black now tv box but am having trouble loading it on….
keep getting the error message “install failure unzip failed, invalid or corrupt”
any ideas? or am i selecting the wrong file?
Working again. Watching MOTD2 now. Thankyou for all your hard work.
@paul Download 1.8.11
@Shane Thanks, but its still the same error message? using Safari browser which should work, zip is downloading ok, and I’m selecting the manifest part of the zip file? thats the only bit it allows me to choose….
This is my error message @shane @ryan
Application Received: 270 bytes stored.
Install Failure: Unzip failed. Invalid or corrupt zip archive. Unloading.Install Failure: Unzip failed. Invalid or corrupt zip archive. Unloading.Install Failure: Unzip failed. Invalid or corrupt z
@paul don’t unzip the downloaded zip file. And then select the zip file in Safari.
Possible to have a favorite channel list if I just want to cycle through a certain amount of channels but not all of them?
@Darren have it selected as a zip file now on the Developer application install page, hit install but nothing happens? Am I doing something wrong?
@pAUL, Are you sure nothing hasppens. It all take about 1 sec to install. The app appears at end of your apps.
@Shane, I don’t think so, nothing has appeared on my Now TV home screen. Should there be any kind of confirmation on the Roku development page?
Yes, IN RED text you should see:
Application Received: 274728 bytes stored.
Install Success
ok, I def don’t get that! 🙁 don’t understand why it won’t work for me….
In case it’s helpful… I couldn’t install from Mac using Safari. Just wouldn’t accept it, maybe the OS unzips the file upon download? Tried on Windows and it worked first time. Hoping not to start a Mac vs PC debate 🙂
Thats probably it. I use Chrome on my pc. Installs first time every time.
Sometimes it’s best to start over and try again. Factory restore the now tv box, re-do the developers access and then add the version 1.81. A clean install can make a difference. Fingers crossed.
@James/Shane/Chunx – that was very useful as i was using a mac with Safari!!
downloaded Chrome browser and it installed first time! thank you so much for all your help. My Now TV box has been transformed 🙂
Great stuff! Makes my white box a fun machine to play with. Installed 1.8.11
Worked Ok 2-3 times, then I got similar problems as above: channel grid not showing any images, had to guess where channels were. Also got “error 19: unable to fetch epg data”
Now working better using the Roku App on my Android phone instead of remote. May be a coincidence, but seems to work 100% now with images on channel grid etc.
Thanks again!
Michael
App of the decade!! Watching here in Dublin with my unused Now Tv Box.
Thanks Ryan!
Any chance of ITV 2,3 & 4 Ryan?
@chris unfortunately the other ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 channels aren’t licensed to TVPlayer. If you have a read up on ITV vs TVCatchup you’ll see why you only get ITV1, C4 and Channel 5.
No problem Ryan – Great work pal
@chris you can watch ITV 2,3 and 4 live on the ITV Hub (ITV Player) app on a Roku or Now TV Box.
Any chance of building us an RTE Player for the Roku Ryan? It’s a basic app, would be great to have on our box.
@Darren, we can’t view the ITV hub here in Ireland, without paying for a smartdns/vpn service
@Chris keep an eye on this Plex forum page.
https://forums.plex.tv/discussion/183193/rel-xtv-iptv-channel/p1
The developer is developing a Roku channel for his Plex plugin which includes Filmon. He may be willing to make the Zip available for Now TV boxes.
Hi Ryan,
A very tasty app indeed. Great work.
Out of curiosity, what was it that you noticed about the stream URLs? In your opinion, would that solution be possible in Kodi?
Hi Gary, the app itself streams fine on the new update but the channel idents have disappeared so its sort of pot luck to get the channel you need.
Now/Next works sometimes but as I say the streaming is flawless.
Thanks
Anyone have any issues using the app late last night? I couldn’t get any channel to load.
What a guy, fantastic ,you have made an old disabled veteran very happy.
I MUST BE DOING SOMETYHING WRONG.THIS IS WHAT I GET, Application Received: 274728 bytes stored.
Install Failure: No manifest. Invalid package.Install Success.Uninstall Success.Install Failure: No manifest. Invalid package.Install Failure: No manifest. Invalid package.Install Success.
@alexander you need to make sure that you don’t touch the zip file after downloading, and if you’ve got a Mac trying using something like Chrome to upload the file to the NOW TV box.
Any more improvements or features on the way?
This app is working 100%, thank you for this.
I know that there is quite a call for this type of thing from outside the UK, can you perform miracles and do another channel (one day) that is based on “Filmon” UK streams as they are not geoblocked like this channel is.
Having said all that this is great.
*Meant Ryan instead of Gary.
Ryan, thanyou very much buddy, done.
Ryan,
Thanks for a great app!!
Just to echo Tom’s comment above. It would be great if you had the time and would be willing to create an RTE player app!
Hi,
Does your TV Player channel include the additional pay channels that come with it?
Is there any chance that you could work your magic with UKTV Play as well?
downloaded latest version and i get no data when loaded up on the now tv box
Ryan add some porn will ya mate?? 😀
@stuart No data is when it can’t get the epg data as the api is down (in the past it would crash on the splash screen) you should still be able to select and watch the channels.
Excellent app thankyou 😃
Is it possible to add additional channels from other sources into this app?
Thank for this. I bought a Roku stick as the reviews were good, and stated that they were much more versatile than the Fire stick. I was very disappointed that I couldn’t stream live TV Channels, however, as I live in an area where my channels are limited, and Freesat doesn’t improve things much. Now I can watch Dave and I’m really pleased with it. So far it works brilliantly. Just a shame I can’t subscribe to the premium channels instead of Now TV
Brilliant app, exactly what I was looking for. Living in a house without an aerial, this has saved me the hassle of getting one installed and added value to my roku stick. Great job, thanks a lot Ryan.
Using the app more and more and have sorted it out for my parents too. Would it be possible to add custom channels at the end of the list? Even manually entering the stream ourselves I’m sure would be the cherry on top!
Hi Ryan:
This app is a giant leap towards making the most out of these boxes.
However, I have a few issues with my Sky Online (sort of NowTV/Roku 4200TT) box here in Italy (using VPN to UK):
I managed to sideload the app, although I had to change some of the code from the original app (version 1.8.11), in the epg, nownext and TVPlayer.brs files (we can talk about it in detail later).
But when starting the app, no channel icons are shown and navigation is not working. I actually figured out a way to move from one channel to another by pressing the * button on the remote to go back and forth the grid and now/next displays, but it’s far from ideal.
I did some debugging by telneting the box and managed to sort out the issues mentioned above (at least no more error messages AFAIK), but can’t figure out why icons are not shown. The API is up and I can see the response, but I’m suspecting the json file is either not created or not parsed properly.
Since this is not exactly a NowTV box, there might be some adjustments required (the firmware ver. 5.6, build 3132)
Please let me know if there is some information I can extract from the box that might help in the troubleshooting.
Cheers.
Could you combine this with UKTVPLAY?
I see that the TV channel “Home” has been added to the Free Channels on TVPLAYER. It was previously Premium channel on TVPLAYER. Since yesterday it went free on Freeview and TVplayer. Its now available on this great app.
“Error 646: You are not authorised”
Anyone getting this error code when trying to get into a channel?
@chris it’s possible TVPlayer are detecting that you are outside of the UK. My app makes no effort to hide this information.
Thanks Ryan, extremely weird it worked fine without the need of a smartdns service up until now though.
“Error 646: You are not authorised”
I am getting this error now on Roku. I am outside UK. (IRELAND) But I can play tvplayer streams on PC and Android with no problems. Does the Roku app share the same source?
I have tried with Smart DNS also. Still get the error.
Pc and Android tvplayer streams work with and without SmartDNS.
Looks like TVPlayer changed the hidden key. Updated the app to 1.8.12 (ZIP) with the latest. Will update the Roku version once I’ve configured my fresh laptop with my recently factory reset NOW TV box.
Love from Dublin Ryan!!
You the man!
Ryan, get an enigma box and put cccam on it & I’ll sort you a line as a way of thanks.
Need a dish & decent broadband too.
This isn’t bullshit either – you’ve made my life easy in this house as my missus loves this app.
Thank you from Dublin.
No data loads even after ten minutes tried roku 2 and roku 4 no channel will load
and up and down buttons do nothing just the * button changes menu list
Changed DNS provider now it loads Data but get a stream authorization error
are you going to update the TVplayer app in the actual Roku private Store?
New install not working for me. I’m getting error 268: unable to connect to tv player.
This is on the black now tv box
@John a 268 is that it can’t reach http://tvplayer.com/watch can you access the site on your pc/laptop/mobile?
@Philip the private store was updated last night, you should get it on the daily Roku update or you can force it via Settings -> System -> System Update.
Yeah I can watch on my mobile connected to same WiFi
@John the question isn’t can you watch on your mobile, it’s can you reach that webpage? The NOW TV box needs to access that page to get the tokens required for playback.
Just booted up laptop and tvplayer.com/watch is working fine and watching it now just not working on the now TV box for some reason.
@Ryan any way to make the app auto-update on the NowTv box so we don’t have to keep side-loading the newest version?
@Dave it’s not possible, I’ve added some code so that if yesterdays issue occurs again it can be fixed remotely without an update, however if they make more changes to the protection the app would need rewriting.
The update warning will only be shown when the version you are running is broken, I won’t force updates for any new features.
Cool cheers Ryan
Hi Ryan, I have found a bug when using my white Now TV boxes. If I am on the Channels page and exit the app the next time I use the app the icons on the Channels page don’t populate. If however I exit from Now/Next when I enter the app again everything loads fine. I am using 1.8.12 . I don’t get this when using my Roku 1 (again 1.8.12 ) whatever page I’m on when I exit when I use the app again everything loads fine. Thanks again for your work on this app.
H Ryan, is it just me, but I can’t install the 1.8.12 version. I had the older one working fine 1.8.0, which I can still load back in (but it doesn’t work anymore). But the 1.8.12 won’t install on the Now TV Box. I get the following error:
Application Received: 8092 bytes stored.
Install Failure: Unzip failed. Invalid or corrupt zip archive. Unloading.
@ovbg Delete ZIP file from pc and Try downloading the Zip file again. Remember you do not unzip the file.
Not having much luck getting the channels to play on my Now Tv box. I’ve reset the box twice and loaded the app onto it and it shows up the list of channels but nothing will play. “Error 646” keeps popping up. Version 1.8.12
Hi Ryan:
When trying to add the private channel in the Roku site I get the following message:
“The channel code provided is not associated with a valid channel.”
Any ideas?
Cheers
@Praetorian. At a guess your Roku Account is not a UK account. I have read reports of Roku USA accounts getting same error as you have quoted. Not sure why because to be fair to Ryan at roku it is selected for USA and
Rest of World: 0.00 USD
United Kingdom: 0.00 GBP
Ireland: 0.00 EUR
United States: 0.00 USD
Canada: 0.00 CAD
Don’t know why it’s not working
Ryan youre the MAN cheers!!
@Praetorian just sideload the app instead
Ryan sorry to bother you again, but where can i download the latest 1.8.12 zip file from please mind is a bit rusty from Feb. The version i have is the very first one and it now is saying i need to update.Thankyou again.
Error 646 coming up again on the latest file
False alarm
Also started getting the “Error 646 You are not authorised” today on every channel, tried the TV Player iPad app and tvplayer.com which are all working fine, also tried restarting the app and the box itself
@James – that happened to me but all is flowing good again here
The cat and mouse game of breaking the “key” has moved to a new level, last week they just changed the text, this week they’ve stuck it behind a function doing stuff. Will need some time to see what I can get out of it.
You would think they would concentrate on just releasing an official app of their own, instead of wasting developer’s time locking it down further.
The worst thing your fantastic app does, is bring them more users, and the dumbest thing that happens by them spending their time locking you down, is that the longer they don’t have an official app out, the fewer customers they have subscribing to their premium channels (which is actually quite good value).
If I were working for the channels they signed up to their premium package, I’d be on the horn with them and asking them why are they wasting their time hassling your “free advertisement to them” when they could be launching an app on the Roku and making money for themselves and their premium channel operators.
They (tvplayer.com)have said that a Roku channel maybe on the cards. One of the main problems at the moment that they face is that UKTV (dave, drama, really, home etc) have still not given them TV rights to their channels. That is they cannot use these streams on apps that playout on tv. In tvplayers case this currently applies to AppleTV 4. TVplayer rushed out an app for apple tv, and are now facing a backlash from users because not all advertised channels appear on the app. (Dave being the most popular one.) So until they obtain tv rights to these channels i’d say the official Roku channel is on hold. This also my explain the reason Ryan origionally had difficulties displaying the UKTV channels on his app.
I get “Error646:You are not authorised” now, I am in UK 🙂
Hi Ryan,
Great App, also now getting I get “Error 646: You are not authorised”. Also in UK.
Thank you for the effort you have put into this so far.
Here is a link to an app that can be used for live TV on Now TV boxes or Roku whilst the TV Player app is down.
http://www.filefactory.com/file/3tzym356dwxv/LiveTV.zip
Streams are from FilmOn so are not restricted by country.
@helpfulhand – Thanks buddy
@Ryan, any luck getting around their block?
@helpfulhand – Brilliant. Nice one.
Hi, just downloaded the app and i am getting ‘Error 646: you are not authorised’
Can anyone help me out with this or tell me where i went wrong?
Thanks
wheres the 1.6.2 link?
@Ryan Is it possible to simply alter the streaming urls to point to Filmon for the moment while you continue working on the issue?
@Dave – Just put the filmon app onto your device
Is there a filmon app for a now TV box ?
Hi Mark, try NMEVA
This is the private code for FilmOn (official).
Hi ovbg,
Thanks for the quick reply, do you know where to enter this on a now tv box ?
Mark
Sure, make sure you are signed in to your Roku account on a computer, then visit here: https://owner.roku.com/add/NMEVA
It should be pretty straight forward from the above link, as it automatically adds the code.
I’ve got a list of a few more codes, including live channels from Australia here if you’re interested (Though they need a good Smart DNS to work outside of Australia): http://www.eyeondemand.com/2016/02/08/private-roku-codes/
Hi ovbg,
Is it possible to have a roku account without a roku box ?
The now TV is cut down roku that has a restricted app selection.
Thanks,
Mark
Yes, you can have a Roku account without a Roku player, but no, this won’t help with Now TV.
The Now TV may be based on a Roku, but it has proprietary firmware that is not compatible with Roku accounts.
However, you can install one (1) app by sideloading it onto a Now TV Box. I have a really easy guide here, but for FilmOn you’ll need an APK. Now, I don’t know of one right now, but I’ll look around.
Actually, Ryan here created the absolute coolest TVPlayer app for Roku, along with the APK for sideloading, so perhaps he may consider doing one for FilmOn.
I’m still stuck unable to crack the new protect in the TVPlayer app, however I have been working on wedging the FilmOn streams and data in to my app. Should have something releasable later today.
Now that’s cool. I’m guessing the FilmOn m3u URLs on their own won’t work, at least for any length of time, because they have a timeout from memory. Have you managed to find a way around this Ryan?
In any case, thanks for your fantastic effort here!
Thanks for the help ovbg, and thank you Ryan for undertaking this project.
Filmon will be great for me, as I travel abroad and filmon streams are not Geo locked.
Mark
First public go for FilmOn. For sideloading 1.0.6 is available as a ZIP or if you have a Roku you can use the private channel code arteseafon.
Spot on Ryan – Many thanks
Thanks Ryan. Another masterpiece.
Hey Ryan, lots of chat about your apps here
http://www.boards.ie/vbulletin/showthread.php?p=99144478#post99144478
Thought you’d dig it pal.
Slainte
Absolute legend – new app works a treat
Just an update re the new app, finding it takes up to 20 seconds to open the channel & I’ve 3 boxes – all the same.
Cheers
Another thank you from Dublin Ryan.
Some small tweaks to include some additional channels, the previous version should still work, although you might not be able to load all of them.
Roku app updated and 1.0.7 ZIP available to sideload.
Awesome. Stumbled across this and it’s revived my Roku. With all my other gadgets it was beginning to gather dust. Not anymore! Huge appreciation. Any other recommendations?
Hi, thank you so much for making this app, however I am getting “Error 646: You are not authorised” I am in the UK on a UK ISP (Virgin Broadband)
@DaleR which version did you install, the zip from the very top of this blog or the one ryan posted 2 comments above you:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnSlNNek83aEw1UWs
Thanks for the new app Ryan
Thanks Ryan, great app!
Ryan, again I thank you. ONE CONTENTED OLD SOLDIER.
Ryan could you add an additional command so that the ok button also shows the EPG? I know the up button does it too but if the ok button was also included it would match the now tv experience.
Some people are never happy with a working app. Always want more.
Thanks Ryan, my missus is officially in love with you mate.
Bit hypocritical Chris I have to say, considering you asked for “more” on the old app back in February by asking for additional channels, did anyone else reply to you back then with a snide remark, no they didn’t.
Hi,
i am getting error 646:you are not authorised on Roku 1. Is there any fix for that?
@Karl – it’s not unreasonable to ask for a channel that’s available on other apps. What Ryan has done is more than adiquate and people need to enjoy that.
Hey Ryan great app, I’ve noticed with this version the * button always shows 0kbps, is that something you could fix?
Hey! Thanks for the effort, it looks great.
Unfortunately the channel is not woking on my roku 2.
@Mish as per the comments and the big red box at the top, TVPlayer have blocked the method I use to grab the streams. You need to use the alternative FilmOn app.
Hi,
The clock in the app is now an hour out due to the clocks going forward.
Aside from that great app!!
@Ross, summer time bug fixed in the latest version 1.1.0 zip.
@Dave, FilmOn use fixed bitrates instead of more flexible adaptive bitrates which lower the quality when there isn’t enough bandwidth. Unfortunately the Roku firmware only provides the bitrate value when adaptive is used.
@Ryan no problem thanks for the feedback, great app!
Absolute perfect. Got your 1.0.7 on now tv box black and works perfect. I suggest a news channel would be good. Thanks for the free tv lol.
Great app.
@Ryan thanks that’s working great.
Hi Ryan would it be possible to toggle the real-time clock while watching a program, just to give an indication of how far into a show we are, or possibly add a progress bar to the onscreen epg?
Thanks for all your hard work. Much appreciated. Any further info on any more tv related roku or Apple TV 4 private channels would be great.
Andy
This Filmon app is great and navigation is better then the original version too 🙂
The Roku Filmon application is very popular in USA. Great stuff.
Hi Ryan,
Just installed on my brothers white now TV box, works better than some official apps I’ve seen, I’m going to buy some now TV Boxes purely to use this app.
Many thanks,
Mark
Hi Ryan,
I’m a bit thick lol,
How do I install the film on app on to roku 2xs
Trying to get to player , is there a code or address to enter on the roku site ??
Mal just visit this webpage on your computer and enter your Roku username and password. It’ll the push the app to your box in the next 24 hours or you can force it by checking for updates via the settings screen on your box.
Hey, am I being dense and missing something?! Try to install filmon and getting ‘Install failure. No manifest. Invalid package’
@Cherie sounds like either your or your computer unzipped the file. You need to leave it alone and select filmon.1.1.0.zip to upload to the box.
Hey ryan im new to all this. Have a black nowtv box and want to.side load ur ap to view addition.tv. how do i start. Which is the latest zip. Can it give me.iptv like livestream player etc. Any aussie tv apps i can sideload? Cheers in advance great work ir doing
Sorry forgot to say im not hreat with tech but do try as a noob
Installed tvplayer via dev mode on nowtv box got msg
tvplayer have stopped this unofficial app accessing their feeds referred to this page?!?
@Kate see the red box at the top of the page, there is an alternative FilmOn app you can use.
Hi, I have the black now tv box that is currently on offer in currys and I can’t get the app to install. I am using a macbook and when I download the full folder from google documents it unzips the file. I zip the folder up again and when I upload and try to install it says:
Application Received: 274687 bytes stored.
Install Failure: No manifest. Invalid package.
What am I doing wrong?
Thanks in advance for your help
@Michael the manifest file must be at the root of the zip file. Most likely you have it in a folder.
Hi Guys,
This info may be of use, with no trouble at all I downloaded Ryan’s Filmon zip file directly to my android phone, when I was at my sons home I logged my phone onto his wifi network & using the google chrome browser installed the app on my sons Now tv box directly from the phone using the standard procedure only on my phone instead of my lap top.
Still loving the app and using it daily, many thanks to Ryan.
Mark
HI Ryan thanks for the response. I’m new to this. I’ve created a new zip with the manifest and then the folder but no luck. I also just tried the manifest on it’s own and it didn’t work either.
Hey Ryan,
Got the app installed!! thanks so much 🙂
I don’t understand why TVPLAYER have blocked access. Their basic service is free anyway.
Hi Richard,
I would think its because they want to upsell you subscription channels which they cant do through Ryans app.
To be honest, ive never found tv player streams anywhere near as reliable as tv catchup or filmon.
To me filmon is the best service as it has a wide choice of channels and isn’t geo locked.
Mark
That does make sense Mark. However you would think that instead of blocking Ryan’s app they would recognise there is a demand for a Roku version and pay Ryan to add the pay TV functionality. Hopefully it could then become an official app available in Roku and NowTV app stores and Ryan wouldn’t just rely on donations.
Thanks ever so much for this. I can only receive selected Freeview channels due to my aerial pointing at a relay transmitter rather than a main one. I can now watch Dave etc in my spare room on my white Now TV box (have Sky downstairs).
Sure it’s a little slow to change channel and navigate menus but I acknowledge it’s because the white boxes are nowhere near as quick as the black ones. Hopefully I’ll get one soon.
Streaming quality seems fine to me. A little put off by the FilmOn logo in the top right but I know it’s completely out of your control. I’m sure I’ll get used to it over time. Thank heavens it’s a translucent logo!
Thanks again.
thanks Ryan. FilmOn app working great on my black now tv box. thanks for all your effort
Hi Ryan:
Great work with this app! I installed it in my Sky Online box (equivalent to NowTV black box) and works very well. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to update the channel icons and the “Now/Next” list, but at least shows the actual programming, as opposed to the FilmOn Roku app I have installed in a Roku 2 box (it is never updated so I have to open their web page or the iOS app to see what’s being broadcasted).
Just a quick question: any chance you can add more channels from the UK group and/or the News group? I know the actual FilmOn Roku app has lots of uninteresting channels but the News group may be worth including in you version.
Cheers
The most recent update (1.1.4) to the app is to support watching on a non HD screen. Either on the NOW TV white box, or the old Roku’s using an AV cable.
There are no changes for any one using the app via HDMI.
Can you make a app like this for USA and Hindi channels geoblocked on Roku please email me and let me know about the details and i love your work and add some new UK channels if you can thanks you’re amazing
I’ve just released
1.2.01.1.7 which contains more channels. They are all from FilmOn and because I’m lazy they match those found in another Roku app.
If you have the private channel it’ll update in 24 hours unless you do a force Software Update check, for those with NOW TV boxes or have sideloaded the ZIP is available here.
Tested & working well on my black Now TV box.
Thanks again Ryan.
Mark
Hey Ryan, the newest version available is still 1.1.7, even when adding to a new device.
Thanks for adding all the channels to the app but can you add some american channels in it too and or like make an app just like this for american geoblocked channels?
Hi Aibad,
I thought you would need VPN router to view geolocked channels on roku or now TV boxes or do you have another solution ? I’m fairly new at all this so please forgive me if I’ve missed something obvious .
Mark
I was wondering if you could create a film on channel for like american channels that can be watched and same for like indian channels i would really appericate it and like i can help you out with the list like what popular channels you should add cause the film on app for roku you created i’m able to watch the channels on there without a VPN router so i was wondering if you could do the same thing for usa/american and indian channels thank you
Hi Aibad,
The channels streamed via filmon are not geolocked, that’s why they are much better than the similar tv player channels, the filmon streams have been running for over 5 years without any problems, I don’t know of any other reliable non geolocked streams which is why filmon on Android / IOS / PC is the first choice of British expats and Holliday makers .
Do you know of a similar non geolocked source of American channels as I would also be interested in that as I currently have to use a VPN with the CW and CBS Android apps, the ABC app knows when a VPN is being used and refuses to work .
Mark
What do you mean by a nongeoblocked source of American channels?I know the links that stream live indian and american channels can that work?
What I’m looking for is a reliable source of non geolocked US channels, i.e. not the unreliable streams that seem to be on “fully loaded” kodi boxes that need constant updating or the broadcasters own streams which will be geolocked, something like filmon but for the US.
A few years ago we could access US streams on filmon but this is no longer possible from Europe on the Android filmon app, I can only assume this is down to broadcaster restrictions
I doubt if anyone would want to build a app for non reliable streams as everytime a stream went down it would mean more work and also grief from the the app users, at least I doubt if anyone would want to do it for free, and to be honest I don’t blame them !
Mark
Brilliant! Can watch F1 on the TV again 🙂
thanks for all the hard work
Just updated my roku but seem to be stuck on version 1.1.7? Or is it just that version 1.2.0 has the wrong version info (it shows as version 1.1.7 in “About” and as version 1.1 build 7 on the * info)?
Hi Chris,
Same here, think it’s just the wrong info in the about section.
Mark
The version number within the app wasn’t saved before I hit publish so it’s showing 1.1.7 everywhere. If you’ve got the new channels you have the latest version.
sideloaded easily and its fab thanks artesea
thanks Ryan! also to mark.
sorry about this cannot access ZIP file can you tell me best way to get it
To you Ryan
me again sorted it out I have 2 boxes one white one black this is great on both maybe a little slower response on the white one.
Thank you very much this will certainly improve our viewing
is there a way to add SPIKE TV? Great work on the app – brilliant!
Hi Ryan,
I am great fan of your work…..your are too good…hell good and hope you carry increasing your knowledge and keep sharing with us.
just one small request if its possible for you could you please add some INDIAN/BOLLYWOOD CHANNELS they are cool to watch…..please
many many thanks in advance.
Hi Guys,
Can anyone tell me if on a proper Roku (not a now TV box) is it possible to install more than one developer app ?
Thanks
Mark
It’s only possible to have one dev channel at any one time. However you can install as many private channels as you like.
Hi Ryan,
Thanks, looks like a roku is going onto my shopping list !
Mark
Hi,I’ve a black Nowtv box with sideloaded app,but what is a private channel?
Sputnikstokie, private channels aren’t available on NOW TV boxes. They are available for Roku users to install apps which aren’t in the app store.
hi
does anyone know where there is a collection of zip files to sideload to nowtv boxes?
im just after amazon prime video to go on nowtv, I want this to make use of this box so that my kids can use my amazon account on another tv.
i have seen it in action here –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXg5LqsaxlM
but he doesnt say how/and doesnt answer questions,
the one he showed is in $$ but could do with the english one
hello Ryan,
you seem quite a knowledgeable guy,
whats your view on this???
“does anyone know where there is a collection of zip files to sideload to nowtv boxes?
im just after amazon prime video to go on nowtv, I want this to make use of this box so that my kids can use my amazon account on another tv.
i have seen it in action here –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXg5LqsaxlM
but he doesnt say how/and doesnt answer questions,
the one he showed is in $$ but could do with the english one”
dave s, I’d say it’s a fake as the author hasn’t provided any further followup. I could create an app which did everything shown in a day. What it never showed was video playback.
mint…….
thanks anyway ryan,
Hi Ryan,
I am great fan of your work…..your are too good…hell good and hope you carry increasing your knowledge and keep sharing with us.
just one small request if its possible for you could you please add some INDIAN/BOLLYWOOD CHANNELS they are cool to watch…..please ALSO IS THERE IS ANY WAY I CAN INSTALL NETFLIX ON MY BLZCK NOWTV BOX
many many thanks in advance.
@james, it’s not possible to install Netflix or Amazon Prime on a NOW TV box. If you really want those service I suggest picking up a Roku 2 (4205E)
Hi, i tried to install the film on app on NOW TV following your steps, but when i select manifest on the 192.168.1.XX page it said
Application Received: 271 bytes stored.
Install Failure: Unzip failed. Invalid or corrupt zip archive. Unloading.
can you help? i would like to have live TV on the NOW TV box to keep all the channels together.
Thanks!
Sounds like the file was unzipped by your computer first. Mac with Safari by any chance? Try with a different browser or device.
Thanks, I will give it a try. I am using mac. Is there any other browser that was tested that work? Tried chrome but the same result and I don’t have a window laptop.
Also is it true that I can’t use Plex if I have the to app?
You can only side load one app at a time.
Works a treat thank you. Is the Drama channel a possibility in the future?
Thanks again 🙂
Great work and fantastic app.
Do you have any intention of adding some Irish channels such as RTE 2 and TV3 as these have the champions league games live
Apparently the app has now been banned from accessing the stream used to run it
Hi Carl,
That was the TV Player version, my filmon version is working fine ! I’m watching it now .
Mark
@Ryan – re the tvplayer version, have you tried adding the CloudFront cookies?
@Anoooonyy using the CloudFront cookie is easy. Finding a valid one which matches your IP and hasn’t expired has become a lot harder.
Hi Ryan,
I’ve recevied my roku & have set it up, how do I get access to your private channel ?
Thanks,
Mark
@mark, just click on this link and follow the instructions.
Nice one, have done .
Thanks again,
Mark
Could you look at adding Irish channels such as RTE and TV3 to the player.
A lot of us on smartdns connections would be well able to use it plus those actually in Ireland too.
Any idea about how to install NBA Game Time in a NowTV box?
Thanks!!
@alfonso, it’s not possible. If you are after the app I suggest you look at investing in a Roku box or stick.
quote myself-
“hello Ryan, you seem quite a knowledgeable guy, whats your view on this???
“does anyone know where there is a collection of zip files to sideload to nowtv boxes?
im just after amazon prime video to go on nowtv, I want this to make use of this box so that my kids can use my amazon account on another tv.
i have seen it in action here –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXg5LqsaxlM
but he doesnt say how/and doesnt answer questions, the one he showed is in $$ but could do with the english one””
hi again Ryan
ive recently been told that this supposedly isnt a hoax,
hes apparently using the app ripped from a Sony SmartTV…….
they didnt say where to get it tho….
im just about getting round to go and buy yet more streaming boxes, such a shame nothing can be done with these 🙁
@dave, still calling it a hoax. If it worked they would have video of different programmes/films loading, and we’d all have it installed by now. The apps on a Sony TV are no way the same as a Roku app, they might have been able to extract something to reverse engineer the api calls (like I did with TVPlayer), but video playback is the hard bit and will contain hidden encryption keys.
If you really want Amazon Prime just buy a Roku box. The Roku 2 dropped to £49.99 for a while on the weekend.
Hi Dave,
Think someones winding you up mate, apps from a smart tv aren’t likely to work on a now tv or roku unless the tv has roku built in which i don’t think any sony tv has.
I’ve seen second hand roku’s cheap on ebay, maybe thats the way forward as they can be had for around the same price as a new now tv box & are a hell of a lot more flexible than a now tv box.
Mark
Works wonderfully well on my in New Zealand. Thanks fr your efforts.
Hi All,
Does anyone have any info / specs on the soon to be launched now tv / freeview hd combi box ?
Mark
The Filmon streams stop after 5 minutes on the Roku and need to re click and repeat over. Any advise?
@justwondering any particular channel or all of them?
Thanks for this solution!
I have just installed this on an older Now TV box in a spare bedroom for my wife.
She would like to view shopping channels also like QVC.
Is this available freely?
Kind Regards
Anybody having problems with the streams playing about 5 minuets then stopping? Having to re click the channel and repeat. Any advice?
Mine is working fine, no problems here.
Mark
Fantastic app, thanks dude easy to install on now tv box for a novice
Hi
Just to reconfirm is it true that only 1 app at time came be loaded on?
And is this filmon app working on the black now TV boxes?
Thanks
Hi Shiv,
Yes its true 1 app, yes its working on both black and white now tv boxes.
Mark
Hi
Thanks for the reply Mark
In regards to plex can anyone get me in touch with a reputable/reliable video on demand ONLY supplier? Need a good selection UK/USA and Indian/Bollywood movies.
Not to keen on the IPTV Side of things on the now TV/plex.
Thanks
Hey Ryan:
The Filmon app is not starting in any of my boxes. I went back to the iOS and original Roku app and the streams are working fine.
Is there anything happening on your side by any chance?
Cheers
What will this life time plex account exactly do?
You can Watch live tv and etc but you will download all the stuff
No thanks
I think I’d rather stick vod service.
That can be viewed via my now TV box and have good English and Bollywood movies
Update!
Thanks Ryan for the reply
I rechecked the channels again today regarding stopping after 5 minutes. All channels working fine now. Thanks!
No euro 16 matches ,they’re blocking them!
Hi Sputnikstokie,
Filmon the supplier of the streams has been blocking them due to legal pressure I believe, the same thing happened with the last world cup on the android filmon app. One work around last time was to tune into the channel well before the match & don’t change the channel, cant promise it will work this time but it’s worth a try.
This may only affect people in certain countries due to geo blocking, as last world cup not everyone was affected.
Mark
The Filmon is brilliant is it only for the NOWTV box or can it be installed on the Amazon Firestick
Hi Jim Cooke,
Yes fimon have a android app, its available in the google playstore. I don’t know if its available in the Amazon app store, if it isn’t you should be able to sideload it to the firestick from a google android device, there are apps in the google play store that will help you send the filmon app (or any other android app) to your firestick in a similar fashion as you did with Ryans app to your now tv box.
Mark
Hi Ryan, another service (https://www.mobdro.com/) have other additional stations including Irish, UK and US.
Would it be possible for you to look at adding some of these channels to your app?
Has anyone tried the new now TV smart box to see if the development mode is still available and if the filmon app will go on to it ?
Hi,
could anyone help me please with the below error message:
Application Received: 269173 bytes stored.
Install Failure: No manifest. Invalid package.
I can see in the zip file though the manifest is clearly there?
thanks.
You should restart your box and then follow the install instructions and it should be fine 😊
Thanks Michael but I did already try that and it didn’t work. Think its something to do with the zip file itself?
Nothing wrong with the zip file, but your browser or OS might have done something with it at your end. If you can try using something else to download it.
Ryan ,
Google Chrome – worked 1st time! many thanks again
Hi Ryan,
Just wanted to say thanks. I was looking for TV without an aerial and found this. Seems better than the normal TV player to me, because it includes channels such as ITV3 that are missing from TV player.
I’ve just knocked together a test 1.3.0 version, this includes the usbvideo player code from the roku SDK. It’s pretty much been wedged inside the app so don’t expect it to look pretty.
For now it’s only available as a sideloadable ZIP
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnRVBCMkQ1ZTQ3YjA
Feedback welcome, especially if it’s crashing.
Also can confirm that all versions work on the new NOW TV Smart Box.
I must be thick or something. Using black NowTv box which is working fine. When I do the cheat code I get the developers screen but there is no http:// info. I found one looking into network menu as http://192.168.0.6 but when I put this into chrome I get a drop down asking for user name and password. Neither the NowTv nor Roku account password seems to work – any clues as to which one it may be. I might delete Roku account and start again in case I am using wrong user name as I can’t remember it asking me for one.
PS I was writing 8502 assembly in 1981!!!
OK I am thick – got it working OK. Why did it say you had to set up a Roku account? Wasn’t asked for this info anywhere.
Great App – thanks tons
filmon 1.3.0 works fine though haven’t tested the USB. Is this just flash drives or will it power an HD? Also what format would the videos have to be. Most of mine are from an Avermedia capture box as mp4. Incidentally it is a great box for recording from HDMI (after a splitter) as it is completely standalone and has space for 2.5 drive inside and takes an external USB as well.
Filmon..what a great app for the now tv box, thankyou for your time and effort, i’ve just tried the USB and can’t get and videos or photos to work, this is by dragging the items onto a USB stick and plugging into the now box then clicking the USB tab at the top of the screen, am i doing it wrong..?
OK..just as a follow up…its works….. with JPGs and MP4 videos and MP3s….. once again thankyou for your time and effort…
Hi Ryan,
Thanks for making a great app.
I came across your site because I was looking for a way to download the roku DS video app.
Any idea where I could get the DS Video app from so that I could sideload it?
Many thanks.
Dave.
Hello Ryan , would it be possible to add live stream sports channels in the film on app
Do you think it would be possible to add UPNP/DLNA support as well as USB for media files? Thanks again, love the app.
@darren1 there is no built in library to support DLNA. Roku have coded it in to their own Media Player app but not provided any code or support on how to add it to other apps.
Hi, I’ve managed to install all OK but when I select a channel I get an error box reading “error 646 you are not authorized”. Am I doing something wrong?
if you’ve installed TV Player it won’t work, Filmon should work ok though..!!
Hi Jon,
Are you using the early tv player version of the app ? if so you need to update to a newer Filmon version of the app.
Regards,
Mark
Hi Ryan,
I have to say i’m impressed of your work done. I use this boxes with 2 led projectors so I flashed both with filmon. I’m a bit annoyed of choice of channels but I understand you choice them for yourself so no fuse here. I already bought playto (free one worked but had limit of played videos). I have to say that app works now (didn’t work right last year when I tried) and do more less what filmon app do. I can use that app to control both boxes same time (but I use on one your app as its easier to use remote, I hided one because ir interfered).
I understand you had trouble to put all channels in it as it really slow down when I browse them. I still would like to edit them as I dont need that french one. I would put there more of that horror or old movies one. What file store that stream data? nownext.json? what did you used to edit that file?
@adrian nownext.json is a temp file to speed up loading, even if you edit it the app downloads the latest copy direct from my server and uses that instead.
I was wondering if there is any way to make the channel line up configurable on the FilmOn app. I need to add as many FTA German channels as possible.
The app has been a liberation for me and several friends. Thank you.
@richard at the moment you have to take the list of channels provided, which German channels already provided by FilmOn do you need?
I will check the FilmOn web site and reply. Thanks for your response.
Hi Ryan,
Thanks for the usb update for the Now TV box, I’ve installed it but haven’t had a chance to test it yet as I’m abroad at the moment & didn’t bring a stick with files on with me.
I’m using the box while on holiday & its working well, in a German hotel i could not use it as the hotel used a web page interface to log on to the internet, (i think the device you mentioned in another blog about using a Now TV box in university halls of residence may sort that problem out) but in a Hungarian hotel I was up and running in under a minute & had the same quick setup in other hotels on my trip.
The filmon channel choice is great for me & I’ve used your app every day of my trip (except the day in Germany !)
I’ve a quick question, does the usb update enable the micro sd card slot too ?
Many Thanks,
Mark
@mark the SD card slot is only used for app cache storage.
Hi Ryan,
Thanks for the quick reply, is there any advantage in fitting a sd card ? if there is , what size would you recommend ?
Mark
@mark, no reason to get an SD card with the NOWTV box.
Thanks for answer. Good to know that streams links are stored on your server, no point to search for them then. Like I explained, I found the way to get the rest channels by playto so no big deal. I try to contact them with rest of issues, pity they abandon that project already.
Ryan, I just want to thank you for the excellent job you are doing. I am a silent admirer of you. My family and I are able to watch UK TV as expats here in the USA. Our sincere thanks to you.
Hi, Ryan, we discovered your channel 5 months ago when we purchased our 2d Roku TV. Your Filmon.tv app is the best thing about Roku. Tonight, both TVs are working well, but we cannot access your Filmon.tv app on either Roku TV. Is there a filmon.tv system problem? If not, what do we need to do to continue watching your app?
Just tried the latest filmontv update (1.2.0) on my Now TV Smart Box and it’s stuck on the splash screen.. Any idea/feedback from this new box?
@florent I’ve had no problems running the app on my NOWTV Smart Box. Have you tried turning your box off and on again?
@ryan I got the new box today, it downloaded the latest software update and everything. I tried to install your app and so far no luck, it’s still stuck on splash screen even with a few restarts. I tried other sideloaded apps and it definitely works. Not sure what I should do?
Sadly, I am having the same issue. It jut flashes the screen and nothing else. I am on ver 1.1 build 7 on Roku. Tried switching the device on and off and re installing the app. Still not working. Any advice will be appreciated.
Thanks
I also have the same problem. It worked until about 3am, now it gets stuck on the loading screen.
Same here also,tried deleting the Filmon app and reisnstalling and tried deleting the app, updating the Now TV box and reinstalling but still nothing, also tried the V1.2.0 and 1.3.0 versions of the app..!!!
Ryan, the web address loads but says. security error. May be because I am not in UK.
Will wait for your Roku fix.
Many thanks.
I’ve just created 1.3.1 as a ZIP file https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPna1RJM3VnUTc5S28
I’ve identified the issue but don’t have the box in front of me to test (I’ve done it remotely and think it works).
If I can get some feedback and if it’s fine I’ll look at updating the Roku app later today.
@Ryan It works now. Thanks a lot! What was the issue?
Yes, V1.3.1 working for me too, thankyou..
The sideloaded 1.3.1 zip works ok, have you a new Roku code?
Hey presto, It is working. Ryan, you are the greatest.
I’ve pushed 1.3.1 to the Roku store, you can force it down by visiting Settings -> System -> System Update -> Check now on the box.
Most likely there will be a 1.3.2 in the next few days to handle the error found today if it happens again.
I know you are working on the unofficial fix ,but I closed the channel .and when I try to put in artseafon it will not accept it as valid. Hope this will be helpful as We LOVE the channel. Now I have to use XTV and it is not as good. Love your work.
Sorry to be clear I have a roku3 box.I deleted the channel and now it will not let me activate the channel with the artseafon code. Says channel code not associated with valid channel
@edward you are spelling it wrong, it’s arteseafon
You are correct thank you
Works fine now .Excuse me my 70 year old eyes .We LOVE this app and keep up the good work
Hi, Ryan. Both our Roku TVs are running the Filmon.tv app again. Thank you! We appreciate all your help to restore the app and for the best Roku channel ever!
I like the USB reader that is in the program on Roku 🙂
You sir, are a genius.
Works perfectly again.
Thank you.
excellent! I’m up and running again – thank you 🙂
Hi Guys,
Anyone know what caused the stuck on splash screen problem yesterday ?
Mark
@mark as part of the start sequence it grabs a session key and then a stream key from one of the channels. This channel was recently pulled which caused the script to fail as it couldn’t find what it was looking for. If the app is sideloaded it freezes so that as a developer you can view the logs, for those who install it via as a private channel on their rokus the app just crashes back to the Roku apps page.
I was able to VPN to my home network on my mobile phone (Raspberry Pi connected to my NOWTV Hub), telnet on to my Roku box, use the remote launch code to start the app and view the errors. Straight away I could see what the problem was and created a fix on my laptop, which I uploaded to my phone, which I then pushed to my box. Re ran and this time it didn’t crash. I then converted the ZIP to a Roku package file and uploaded that to the Roku store despite being 20 miles away from my TV and not actually having watched any content.
Hi Ryan
Bloody clever stuff mate, your prompt repair is appreciated especially as you provide & maintain the app & roku channel for free.
I urge all that are are in a position to & appreciate what you do, to donate via the link at the page top.
Many Thanks,
Mark
Discovered you after the UKTV channel went bust two days ago. Your channel beats it by miles. You are just awesome, thank you from a British expat and his wife.
Regarding the German TV channels, I have checked and there are hardly any on FilmOn. Surprising as most German SD channels are FTA. But thanks anyway Ryan for offering to add them.
Hello mate
Once I install ( side load ) your app do I have to logout and repeat the procedure to install eg Plex ?
Could you please email me the response thanks in advance
Appreciate your hard work
Thank you for this – excellent 🙂
Hi, Ali,
On a now tv box , you can only install 1 sideloaded app at a time, I.E. filmon or plex not both, if you need more you will need to get a roku, where you can get the extra apps via the app store or private channel.
Mark
Appreciate your fast response thanks & keep up the good work
Hi
Can I install the chrome browser on my Now TV box 2 If so where can I find the zip file for sideload
Thanks in advance keep up the blog
@ali no, there is no web browser available for Roku.
Thanks appreciate your help
Thanks
Hey Ryan, First of all I love your app and I use it everyday so thanks for creating it. Secondly is their any chance of you adding the other free view channels onto this app i.e Drama, Home, Channel 5+1, Spike, Challenge, Dave ja vu Etc. By adding these channels to your app would just make this app even more brilliant to use!!
Many Thanks.
@chris it’s only possible to provide the channels which FilmOn have. You can view the full list at http://www.filmon.com/tv
HI Ali,
Happy to share any knowledge I’ve gained here, but I can’t take any credit for the app & further knowledge which is all down to the originator of the app and this blog Ryan.
Mark
Hi Ryan thanks for responding to my question. Well then in that case do you know of any other ways or any other sideload apps I can use on the Now TV Box in order to view the full lineup of UK Freeview channels?
Or is it any chance of that TV Player app ever going to work again in the near future? Can’t be that hard to crack their TV stream encryption surly?
CHRIS.
So a complete NEWBIE here….Read all the posts (almost). Followed the link at the top of the page re instructions and did everything word for word. Logged into NOWTV online ( Using black box) and once I had the IP address development page up I downloaded the FILMON 1.3.1 download and browsed the file from the development page, ET VOILA!
I now have Dave and Quest among other channels as we can only get FREESAT here in the sticks in Wales and Freeview reception sucks…leaving only a choice of paying SKY or finding something brilliant like this. Worked first time…Many Many thanks Really grateful
Thankyou Ryan!!
Can I just say thank-you for your brilliant app. It’s always been great, but the latest version that includes the USB player is a work of genius!
Many thanks for your work on this – it makes a NowTV box twice (three times?) as useful.
Hey Ryan just wondering does your App work with the 2016 nowtv smartbox? Great work btw
@daniel works fine on my NOW TV Smart box (as well as my black and white NOW TV boxes too).
Would it be possible to copy and sideload Amazon Prime app from roku (official app that works in uk) onto nowtv black box? Who might have a zip file with Amazon app from roku? Secondly, anyone got roku firmware to try force flash onto black nowtv box?
@kremix neither is possible. You can’t extract apps from a Roku box, nor flash your own firmware.
Hello Ryan
can i take a look to your php filmon/channels.php?
This app has stopped working on my NowTv box now. Is there a different version available?
@russell which version are you using? The only app that can work is FilmOn 1.3.1 available at the top of the page.
I’m having the same issue on 1.3.1 with all 3 of my nowtv boxes
just hangs on the loading splash screen
@daniel, I’m not in front of my boxes but remote debugging shows that they are loading and playing channels. Checking your IP from this comment I’m not seeing the it in the app logs.
Maybe I can shed some light on this on the official now TV website they have said certain boxes are having issues freezing downloading opening crashing they are working on a fix
@Ryan,
I use a sep DNS for my Nowtv setup using a VPN network on this via my work system so that would more than likely explain it with my IP address.
Is it possible to enter a .m3u playlist into the now tv player? That would be awesome if possible
@paul and @michael at the moment custom m3u playlists aren’t possible, but it’s the next feature on the list to be worked on. Just need the time in the evening, and with the Olympics I don’t have it right now.
Not sure what I am doing wrong. I loaded the unzipped files of 1.4.4 on USB into my Roku and explored it. Roku is not reading all the files on the USB and it is not loading anything. Ryan, any advice will be appreciated. Very keen to try M3U streams.
Great work. Much appreciated.
I tested my four now tv boxes & 1 roku today and all are working, cant see any problems here.
Mark
What a diamond you are!! i know so little about electronics but you my friend are a genius. after several hours pondering about the new smart tvbox and noneof their on line helpers giving me a straight answer i came across this… expect a donation soon. cheers buddy
I’ve finally added the app to the NOW TV Smart Box and is excellent. Now what is surprising is the PQ from the FilmOn streams. I’ve streamed using Kodi in the past, using the 50Hz settings on a Fire Stick and it streams at a sub-standard bitrate, where as the app appears to be streaming at a higher bitrate? Are they the same streams?
@bic this app uses the hi-res streams using a little bit of magic to work around the 4 minute timeout.
Hello real like the idea of having filmon on the now tv box Thank you
I would like to ask do you know of an IPTV app for the now tv box for use with a remote m3u playlist?
Kind regards Mick
HI Ryan,
Sorry to make a request while you have a lot on & there is no hurry, but is it possible to make a Standard def only version of the app?
I’m currently in a tourist resort where the internet speed dips at certain times of year and even at certain times of day as the peak season population is 5 times the normal amount , my thinking is that a sd version would load quicker & is less likely to pause when the internet speed is lousy !
I’ve not seen this happen at home (where i have fiber) but have now seen it where the internet speed is not so good, and was thinking that those who have previously posted about stop / start problems may be suffering from poor internet speeds affecting the app.
I could well be wrong and certainly wont be offended if you think I am.
Mark
HI
Just loaded the FilmOn app on NowTV Smart box – great stuff. The USB player option works well.
Would it be possible to add the USB functionality into the Plex Classic sideload zip for the NowTV box ? Hopefully the USB functions would work even when the server isn’t running. I suppose this would be an alternative a bit like RARflix was.
@chris, not something I’m interested in doing, sorry.
Fair enough. Thanks anyway for your fantastic work !
For those who like a play 1.4.3-beta is available to download here
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnbUtVQ3BJUmZXc1k
It should be able to launch with a custom m3u8 playlist by visiting this page
http://www.artesea.co.uk/filmon/custom whilst on the same network as the NOW TV/Roku box.
Hi
I’m lost do you mean it’s an upgrade ?
What a fantastic app that’s a touch genius installing the USB facility appreciate and keep up the excellent work
1.4.3-beta didn’t work for me on the Smart Box, I could get to the channel menu, but none of the channels would work and the box crashed.
1.3.1. on the other hand, which I sideloaded again works perfectly.
While I’m here, can I request BFMTV be added to the channel list please?
@bic cheers for testing, after publishing on here I realised I hadn’t tested to see if the channels still worked having edited the code for custom streams. Made a few more changes and hopefully 1.4.4-beta should be fine.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnQk9Id2MtWl9vMDQ
Just a warning to everyone else, anyone publishing links to streams of copyrighted content will be permanently banned from leaving comments.
@ryan Pleased to say 1.4.4-beta is working fine.
What’s the differance between this version and beta ? Thanks
@Ryan. Installed 1.4.4-beta today. M3U streams playing perfectly. Thank You.
Suggestion: The Roku Media Player plays m3u streams from a playlist.m3u file saved on usb stick inserted into Roku.
Could your inbuilt USB media player be adapted to do the same?
Again thanks for making a good little media box into a great one.
Edit:
Should read as the Roku Media Player app
Great work again bud.
Can you put in more than 1 channel at a time in the custom stream?
Hi,
I’ve installed the FilmOn app and it works brilliantly! Not only for the live tv feeds, but also the USB function. Thank you so much for the ZIP, it makes the Now TV box so much better.
Hi RobBelling,
You need to load the file,via a computer browser, chrome works well, not from the usb stick. Leave the files zipped up.
Mark
Thanks Mark, Will try that. Appreciate it
Hi, fantastic work! I’ve been enjoying this app for some time until I just got the ‘splash page’ and I have tried to update to the latest version of your app. (Which is fantastic work and I will donate again.) I cannot access developer options via the ip for device as I used to? Is there something I’ve missed in the latest NowTV update maybe they have stopped it?
@geoff I used my NOW TV Smart Box to test the latest update, everything still working fine. Are you sure the box IP address is still the same and that the box is awake?
Hi Ryan,
I just keep getting “Loading Custom Stream” when i try and load an m3u playlist, what am i doing wrong do you think?
Me too I’m getting loading stream info when trying to play m3u playlist. I have tried aac mp3 flac file from ai-radio.org does it have to be a video playlist?
@kremix and @roger it only supports m3u8 video streams. It was done that way because the code already handled all the video with the FilmOn code.
Hi Ryan,
First thing, this is a fantastic app, thanks for making and supporting it for us.
I have a couple of requests:
1: Can you give us an option to remove certain channels (there are a lot of filler channels in there and it would be nice to be able to remove/hide them and improve performance on the white box)
2: Can you add support for 4:3 TV’s (so it fills the screen and cuts of the sides rather than compress the video down in to a super wide screen)
@simon at the moment there is no custom channel list, something I might consider but not sure the best way to manage it within the Roku GUI and code.
As for 4:3, it uses the Roku video output, I suggest you change your TV display mode to crop if that’s your preferred way of watching.
If your channel ends in .m3u then try putting ‘8’ after the .m3u
.m3u then becomes .m3u8
I don’t understand how you can upload a custom stream using the app? I know how to do it in Kodi by uploading the m3u8 playlist file using Playlist Loader, but it seems you need to host the file somewhere first?
As far as I know you can only play 1 channel at a time, not a full playlist.
This is where you put the channel/file
http://www.artesea.co.uk/filmon/custom
@bic, it expects that the custom stream is a URL you’ve already been given. Say your mate goes, you’ve got to watch this live stream of the cat home. The URL is http://iphone-streaming.ustream.tv/uhls/2298576/streams/live/iphone/playlist.m3u8 you can now get the app to launch that stream for you.
Hi Ryan many thanks for your fab add on to the now tv box. I see you talking about the 1.4.4-beta; is that another version of the filmon.tv? Could you please explain what the difference is? How do i install this? When i next get paid (monthly) i will make a donation. Thanks again your help appreciated. Dave
@Ryan while the option to run an m3u8 stream is great there tends to be more than 1 that we would want to run in the course of a day, can you alter the app to be able to read a playlist, it would be easier instead of having to keep going into your URL to change the address.
Thanks Ryan for the amazing app, it’s been working great ever since I downloaded it a few months ago. Love that you are working on being able to send custom links to play as well, any chance you could make it so that you can just send a direct mp4 url to the player? Cheers, Steve.
mp4 url would be very useful.
Is anyone else having problems with the app freezing on the loading screen?
yeah having the same problem
At work right now and can’t remote login to my home setup. Will check once I get back later today for any errors.
Working for me now
1.4.4 is working fine for me right now.
I have a white Now TV box so which version of film on do I need for my box.Thanks Alan
@alan, you just need to install the 1.4.4. zip via the developer menus.
Hi Ryan, I’ve just bought a newt box for the kids. I’ve downloaded the film app but when i try and install it says file corrupt. Thanks russ
@russell are you using a Mac? Safari likes to unzip the files for you. Use any other browser or device and you should be fine.
Hello There, anyway of getting rid of the filmon logo in the top corner? Top app by the way!
@lewis unfortunately not, the TVPlayer streams were clean and a higher quality, but this is the best that’s left.
No worries mate they are good quality !
The app keeps frezing can you sort please
Hi i think the app need sorting will not load anythink up please help
Works well here. Damn advertisements every 10minutes
Hi Tim,
The app is working fine for me on both Roku & Now Tv boxes, try rebooting your box & test your internet speed as what you describe sounds like poor speed and/or poor connection to your router.
Mark
great app. some of the channels like ufc stick on the loading screen or take an age to load. not sure if its a bug. all the other channels load great
Hi Ryan,
I was wondering if you could add the loading of m3u playlist files from a USB stick.
Then it creates a channel list of the channels in a list, like IPTV android app from Alexander Sofronov.
Cheers JJ
Hi I have a roku 3500 want to watch some more freeview tv channel in England. How do I side load this great stuff on to it. Please
No need to sideload just visit this page to install straight to your box https://my.roku.com/add/arteseafon
Thank you ryan. Works a treat.. any others you recommend
Hi Ryan
I’m just wondering if I can get Skype Sports and movies onto my Roku Stick. ?
There is an app available from sky called now tv that does this.
this is not working after sideloading onto nowtv white and black box any ideas please
@andy you are using an old version. Links to the 1.4.4 are available at the top of the page.
sir u is a star i was twat bind and kept picking 1.1.4
hello
can you add m3u list to this player?
How do you get .m3u8 streams to work, I’ve tried tons of different ones without success, keep getting a “loading custom stream” screen that hangs there forever.
p.s Ryan man you’re a fucking legend for putting all of this together, can’t thank you enough.
Any chance you can add more french channels like TF1, BFMTV or M6 or else?
@jenny the only stations available are those listed on the FilmOn.com website. If there are any on there which you would like please let me know.
An idea might be to make it hierarchical by language/country. This is how the FilmOn channel guide is presented on their Kodi plugin. This way all the filmon channels could feature without cluttering up the guide too much.
hello. i am looking for a iptv player. i have m3u url touse with it
sorry my duble post
any iptv players…like lazy iptv or others with the possibility to use a m3u url on?
thanks
Great app Ryan!
But just wondered if France 5 is gone for good, or it’s just the link that needs tweaking?
Hi, just wondering if anyone is having any trouble with the app today? Mines is stuck when loading the channels.
On the train right now but can see a large number of crash logs in my developers console. Will take a look when I get home.
Thanks Ryan.
Hi Tori,
I’m having the same problem here, I get the now next epg which proves the internet connection but get stuck on the loading on every channel I’ve tried.
I’ve checked my android filmon app and the streams are working on that,
The last time there was a problem , Ryan nailed it within a day so the advice to sit tight is all I can offer at the moment.
Mark
Seems to just be a problem with the UKTV channels for me, all the others seem ok
Looks like Ryan is already on the case, the epg is gone & a message states the problem is being investigated.
Mark
Hi mate.
Firstly fantastic side loadable app love it!!! I have been running the update film on feed but today it just says we are having trouble streaming… has it been rumbled again?
Thanks again!!
The “official” Roku app still works if thats any help, (fotv).
Just made some tweaks and released 1.5.0
The updated ZIP file is available here https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnM3dBYTA4eDlTcGs
If you use a Roku box you can force the app to update by checking for any system updates.
It’s not 100% tested but I’ve been able to watch several channels successfully.
Thanks Ryan, working great for me. You’re a lifesaver.
Hi Ryan, how do I force the app update again in my Roku? Unfortunately, I keep getting “Unable to fetch stream URL” today. The app worked yesterday. Let us know. Thanks
@frank, from the main Roku menu, Settings -> System -> System Update -> Check Now
The Plex Filmon plug in, the official PC app and also http://live.camposat.tv/ work 🙂
The Roku standard version is working ok now, I have not had time to try the sideload zip yet.
Sideload does not work for me.
It says “Unable to fetch stream URL”
Its all good again, thanks 🙂
Hi Ryan,
Thanks for the quick update, I’ve tested on roku & most uk channels are working, but bbc news & 4 music are giving a unable to fetch stream message.
Mark
BBC NEWS not working. Unable to fetch stream url
i updated the roku 3 to get the update to the channel but when i try to load the uk streams it says loading just briefly (2 seconds) then goes back to list of channels…. and i can’t click on any channel after it comes back from “loading”. i have to back out of the roku channel then come back.
Hi…recently purchased Now TV box with this app loaded, now not working?…any idea what needs to be done….states this version is now out of date!
HI Steve,
Download the file posted by Ryan a few posts up and follow the instructions at the top of this page, though it might be wise to wait for Ryan to update again as there are a couple of bugs that have been reported.
The install procedure isn’t rocket science but you do need to follow it to the letter.
Mark
I updated my Roku but my filmon channel is still not working. Every channel says “unable to fetch stream url”. I hope you get this fixed soon. I love this channel and watch it all the time. Thanks
Hi Ryan, my Roku version of Filmon was not working, so I did a system update, it updated and shows the channels, but when I click the channel, it says ” Unable to fetch the URL”. This is for all the channels. Any advice please. You know we cant live without Filmon in America now. 🙂
Thanks
Rob
Hi Ryan,
I did some testing and found everything other than bbc news / 4 music / dave / really / abc australia / france 1-5 are working on my roku stick though i didn’t go further than the french channels.
Mark
BBC News, Really and the French channels appear to be fixed with the latest update (1.5.1). However Dave, 4 Music, and ABC Australia have been removed from the FilmOn site.
HI Ryan,
All working here on the roku.
Many thanks for the really quick update.
Mark
The FilmOn on my rocky is not working still. Have updated it thrice. It’s giving me a message that it’s unable to fetch URL? Help! Thanks!
@eelsen what version number do you see when you visit About along the top?
Update, I seem to have a problem with yesterday , it will load and run for around 5 mins but then freezes with the message loading yesterday, if i exit it will restart but after a few mins the same thing happens again (this is on the roku)
Mark
Version 1.5.1
I have the same problem on really and bbc four , again on the roku running ver 1.5.1
Mark
version 1.5.1 isn’t working properly on the roku 3
it shows loading (briefly) then back to the main list of icons (channels)i can move the square around but can’t click on any channel unless i back out of the roku channel
I’m having the same problem like everyone else. I’m using a Roku 3. I’ve updated the app ver 1.5.1 but still unable fetch URL.
same here. no connection to streams…
any chance for a iptv player app?
thanks
any chance for a iptv player app? or no luck in this kind of app
thanks
On Roku3 version 1.5.1 Still the same message Unable to fetch the URL for all the channels.
Using version 1.5.1 on a Roku 1 …don’t know how to get 1.5.0 . I’m getting mostly “unable to fetch stream” messages.
Same issue in the US. V1. 51 says “unable to fetch stream url”. Please help the ex pats! ☺️ Ta
I am getting the same problem as others on my roku . V 1.5.1 , a program will start and run for a few minuets , eg BBC 1 then the picture freezes and the message “Loading BBC One ” appears in the centre of the frozen screen .
Hi Ryan thanks for all your hard work.
The Roku App is not working. Some channels don’t load and some only the audio loads.
The version is 1.5.1
Roku is a 3600R
Please help.
What is sideload and how is it done?
Sorry I just needed to google it 🙁
Hi, I installed this great app on a couple of NowTV boxes at home but, obviously, I now have the “Out of date” message. Is there an easy way to update the app on the Version 1 Now TV boxes or do I need to go through the sideloading procedure again?
Cheers
Hello
Filmon keep freezing after a few minutes on most programmes
Thanks for the app
Hello
I downloaded and installed 1.5.1 is that the one I should be using
Thanks
Hi Ryan, Thanks for the update 1.5.1. Unfortunately the Filmon app only stays live for 2 minutes on all channels selected. I have powered the now box up/down. I have deleted the app and downloaded it again, no change.
I updated from 1.4.4 to 1.5.1 and live streams only play for a few mins then freeze in loading state. Also I noticed a few on the channel icons don’t match the actual channel
Got the latest update. Some channels are coming through like BBC News and CBBC, but others have the “Unable to Fetch Stream URL” advisory. Hope you can fix this soon, please.
Thanks.
Anyone else having the issue with 1.5.1 that it works for around 10 minutes then freezes and comes up loading ( channel you are watching ) ..? i then have to back out and select the channel again to continue watching…!!
I am having the same problems.
I am sure Ryan will do what he can we just need to hang on.
All working for me with the latest update so far.
Mine same 😞
The 1.5.2 update
where are you getting the 1.5.2 from ? i can only see 1.5.1 to download..!!!!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B787MtHYmgPnbDM4UE9yb0FGOFE
Worth noting that FilmOn have removed France 5 from their main website. France 0, 2 and 3 still work.
FilmOn have been known to remove streams after pressure then bring them back quietly. They did this with the France TV channels in December 2014 and brought them back in 2015.
I have read on a Kodi thread that they are having similar problems which have been solved by installing something called “fm4tester”. I have no idea what that is, but I guess it contains some functionality that solves these problems.
Can someone send me the zip link for the new update please for 1.5.2 as mine keeps freezing after 10mins
http://blog.artesea.co.uk/2016/11/filmon-on-roku-and-now-tv-boxes-an-update.html#more-901
got 2 boxes white box working OK on 1.5.2 other box will not load when I put URL numbers in search bar keeps timeing out ???
I’m now closing this comment thread.
Please see FilmOn on Roku and NOW TV boxes, an update for the latest developments.
Comments are closed.