Fernwood Bus Times

If you live on Fernwood the options for public transport unfortunately are limited.

There is the 341, which drives around the village (clockwise, so Goldstraw Lane then Dale Way) Monday to Friday and goes to Newark Bus Station.

Or the 24, which goes between Newark and Grantham passing Fernwood along Great Northern Road, visiting Claypole, Dry Doddington, Westbrough, Long Bennington and Great Gonerby (Downtown). This runs Monday to Saturday excluding Bank Holidays.

There are also the numbers 2 and 3 which start in Balderton, but you’ll need to make your own way there.

341 Fernwood to Newark (Mon to Fri)

TT TT Fernwood 0930 1030 1130 1230 1330 Balderton 0933 1033 1133 1233 1333 Newark, Lombard Streed 0940 1040 1140 1240 1340 Newark, Northgate Station 0946 1046 1146 … …

TT – Tuesday and Thursday only

341 Newark to Fernwood (Mon to Fri)

TT TT MWF Newark, Northgate Station 0950 1050 1150 … … … Newark, Bus Station 0956 1056 1156 1256 1356 1456 Balderton 1003 1103 1203 1303 1403 1503 Fernwood 1006 1106 1206 1306 1406 1506

TT – Tuesday and Thursday only, MWF – Monday, Wednesday and Fridays Only

24 Newark to Grantham (Mon to Sat)

S NS NS S NS NS S NS NS S Newark, Bus Station 0927 0936 1027 1127 1136 1227 1327 1336 1427 1527 Balderton 0936 0945 1036 1136 1145 1236 1336 1345 1436 1536 Fernwood 0939 0948 1039 1139 1148 1239 1339 1348 1439 1539 Claypole 0944 … 1044 1144 … 1244 1344 … 1444 1544 Dry Doddington 0949 … 1049 1149 … 1249 1349 … 1449 1549 Westborough 0953 … 1053 1153 … 1253 1353 … 1453 1553 Long Bennington 0959 0959 1059 1159 1159 1259 1359 1359 1459 1559 Downtown 1005 1005 1105 1205 1205 1305 1405 1405 1505 1605 Grantham 1018 1018 1118 1218 1218 1318 1418 1418 1518 1618

S – Saturday, NS – Not Saturday

24 Grantham to Newark (Mon to Sat)

S NS NS NS NS S Grantham 0835 0845 0935 1035 1135 1235 1335 1435 Downtown 0848 0858 0948 1048 1148 1248 1348 1448 Long Bennington 0855 0905 0955 1055 1155 1255 1355 1455 Westborough 0900 0910 … 1100 … 1300 … 1500 Dry Doddington 0904 0914 … 1104 … 1304 … 1504 Claypole 0909 0919 … 1109 … 1309 … 1509 Fernwood 0913 0923 1006 1113 1206 1313 1406 1513 Balderton 0917 0927 1010 1117 1210 1317 1410 1517 Newark 0923 0933 1016 1123 1216 1323 1416 1523

S – Saturday, NS – Not Saturday