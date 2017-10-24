Fernwood Bus Times

If you live on Fernwood the options for public transport unfortunately are limited.
There is the 341, which drives around the village (clockwise, so Goldstraw Lane then Dale Way) Monday to Friday and goes to Newark Bus Station.
Or the 24, which goes between Newark and Grantham passing Fernwood along Great Northern Road, visiting Claypole, Dry Doddington, Westbrough, Long Bennington and Great Gonerby (Downtown). This runs Monday to Saturday excluding Bank Holidays.
There are also the numbers 2 and 3 which start in Balderton, but you’ll need to make your own way there.
341 Fernwood to Newark (Mon to Fri)
|TT
|TT
|Fernwood
|0930
|1030
|1130
|1230
|1330
|Balderton
|0933
|1033
|1133
|1233
|1333
|Newark, Lombard Streed
|0940
|1040
|1140
|1240
|1340
|Newark, Northgate Station
|0946
|1046
|1146
|…
|…
TT – Tuesday and Thursday only
341 Newark to Fernwood (Mon to Fri)
|TT
|TT
|MWF
|Newark, Northgate Station
|0950
|1050
|1150
|…
|…
|…
|Newark, Bus Station
|0956
|1056
|1156
|1256
|1356
|1456
|Balderton
|1003
|1103
|1203
|1303
|1403
|1503
|Fernwood
|1006
|1106
|1206
|1306
|1406
|1506
TT – Tuesday and Thursday only, MWF – Monday, Wednesday and Fridays Only
24 Newark to Grantham (Mon to Sat)
|S
|NS
|NS
|S
|NS
|NS
|S
|NS
|NS
|S
|Newark, Bus Station
|0927
|0936
|1027
|1127
|1136
|1227
|1327
|1336
|1427
|1527
|Balderton
|0936
|0945
|1036
|1136
|1145
|1236
|1336
|1345
|1436
|1536
|Fernwood
|0939
|0948
|1039
|1139
|1148
|1239
|1339
|1348
|1439
|1539
|Claypole
|0944
|…
|1044
|1144
|…
|1244
|1344
|…
|1444
|1544
|Dry Doddington
|0949
|…
|1049
|1149
|…
|1249
|1349
|…
|1449
|1549
|Westborough
|0953
|…
|1053
|1153
|…
|1253
|1353
|…
|1453
|1553
|Long Bennington
|0959
|0959
|1059
|1159
|1159
|1259
|1359
|1359
|1459
|1559
|Downtown
|1005
|1005
|1105
|1205
|1205
|1305
|1405
|1405
|1505
|1605
|Grantham
|1018
|1018
|1118
|1218
|1218
|1318
|1418
|1418
|1518
|1618
S – Saturday, NS – Not Saturday
24 Grantham to Newark (Mon to Sat)
|S
|NS
|NS
|NS
|NS
|S
|Grantham
|0835
|0845
|0935
|1035
|1135
|1235
|1335
|1435
|Downtown
|0848
|0858
|0948
|1048
|1148
|1248
|1348
|1448
|Long Bennington
|0855
|0905
|0955
|1055
|1155
|1255
|1355
|1455
|Westborough
|0900
|0910
|…
|1100
|…
|1300
|…
|1500
|Dry Doddington
|0904
|0914
|…
|1104
|…
|1304
|…
|1504
|Claypole
|0909
|0919
|…
|1109
|…
|1309
|…
|1509
|Fernwood
|0913
|0923
|1006
|1113
|1206
|1313
|1406
|1513
|Balderton
|0917
|0927
|1010
|1117
|1210
|1317
|1410
|1517
|Newark
|0923
|0933
|1016
|1123
|1216
|1323
|1416
|1523
S – Saturday, NS – Not Saturday