Latest FilmOn Update

So over the last few weeks FilmOn have,

a) restricted the free streams to only 4 minutes

b) blocked those outside of the UK from accessing the main UK channels.



Now I’ve come up with a method to get around a), the Roku code watches for the stream to stop and then automatically restarts it, there will be a brief (less than a second) gap as the old stream stops and the new one restarts.

If you prefer to have a constant high quality stream subscribing to FilmOn is your only option. You can then login to your account via the About screen.

As for b) it’s not something I’m going to try to work around. Originally it was possible to get the UK streams by making the API requests via Europe, as these were small bits of text it was cheap enough to bounce them through my own servers and then the actual video streams were requested directly from the Roku box. However passing the actual video streams through my hardware is too costly and a breach of the terms of service for my hosting.

Now I know that I have a large number of expats who use the app in America, as well as those who just enjoy good TV. It’s possible that you could do some local tweaks to get around the geo-blocking, maybe a VPN or a DNS proxy, but I have no experience of any of these options working, what changes you would need to make to your Roku box or router and won’t be providing support.