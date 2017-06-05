So over the last few weeks FilmOn have,
a) restricted the free streams to only 4 minutes
b) blocked those outside of the UK from accessing the main UK channels.
Now I’ve come up with a method to get around a), the Roku code watches for the stream to stop and then automatically restarts it, there will be a brief (less than a second) gap as the old stream stops and the new one restarts.
If you prefer to have a constant high quality stream subscribing to FilmOn is your only option. You can then login to your account via the About screen.
As for b) it’s not something I’m going to try to work around. Originally it was possible to get the UK streams by making the API requests via Europe, as these were small bits of text it was cheap enough to bounce them through my own servers and then the actual video streams were requested directly from the Roku box. However passing the actual video streams through my hardware is too costly and a breach of the terms of service for my hosting.
Now I know that I have a large number of expats who use the app in America, as well as those who just enjoy good TV. It’s possible that you could do some local tweaks to get around the geo-blocking, maybe a VPN or a DNS proxy, but I have no experience of any of these options working, what changes you would need to make to your Roku box or router and won’t be providing support.
16 thoughts on “Latest FilmOn Update”
Thank you Ryan for doing all you have done.
Oh well, it was nice while it lasted. Thank you for that.
Thanks, Ryan, for the update. And many thanks for all you have done in the past. Sure going to miss the app!!
Hey many thanks, working in Canada, the second gap is no more annoying than ads!
Thanks for all your hard work. I’m over here in the states and happy with the free channels. Is there any way you could add Timeless Westerns? It is a free filmon channel. I would really appreciate it.
@bran, should be in the list of channels now alongside some of the other Western channels.
Sad, but the reality of it is… They don’t want us to watch good content. LOL.. I still come over to watch Live News from Florida. Thank You for that, since I don’t have an OTA Antenna yet.
Hi Ryan,
Tested and working well on Roku stick and Roku 3 at the holiday cottage I’m at in West Wales.
Way to go boyo !
Mark
Ryan, you rock brother. Had given up all hope of retrieving watchable tv on my Roku. Many thanks for your workaround. So pleased there are people like you on this planet.
Thanks, Ryan! We enjoyed your app. Gutted about the changes but hey ho, it is what it is.
Has anyone in mainland Europe tested the update ? If you have please could you report back how you find it.
Thanks,
Mark
hey Ryan, app is having difficulty starting. sometimes works. most of time it doesnt. Am in Canada……PLEASE HELP.
Working fine here in the USA!
Hi Ryan, Thanks for great work on FOTV. (My Now box is in a cupboard) As I understand, if I buy a Roku stick I can side load your code and use FOTV: my Fire stick and TV are connected thru a DNS proxy to enable me to watch live UK TV when I am in Spain, but having Filmon would be a bonus.
@jonathan, not exactly sideloaded, just using the Private Channel feature of the Roku store to install extra apps. I can’t be 100% sure about a DNS proxy actually working, as I’m in the UK but I’m sure someone will say if they’ve got it working.
Thank you for all your hard work!