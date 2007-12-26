There seems to be a large flaw with the BBC iPlayer, their Parental Control feature is based on a cookie.
This makes it very easy for any computer whiz kid to allow themselves to watch programmes which are normally shown after the watershed whenever they like. And to top it off, the BBC explain how to delete the cookie in their help page.
2016 Edit turns out this page is rather high on a Google search. This post was first written in 2007 for the web version of the iPlayer. If your TV is asking for parental control it’s most likely due to the TV’s built in restrictions. If you’ve yet to set a PIN, it will tend to be 0000, 1234 or 1111. If these don’t work search for “default code” along with the make and model of your TV in Google.
25 thoughts on “Remove parental control on the BBC iPlayer?”
The new look BBC homepage is also controlled by a cookie – so anytime you reset them the layout changes back to the original format.
It’s probably an interim step before launching a full membership service.
forgotten parental control password
I need to change pin
I do not want parental control- when I have tried to watch celebrity apprentice usa for 5/1/15 it wont let me because it is blocked and locked by parental control. I have tried to unlock with no success. Please help.
At present I have to enter a 4digit number to access almost any film or drama on BBC iPlayer . I would like to switch it off but do not have the code and it must be different to the one I enter to watch iPlayer . I am told that that I have failed three times and do not want the system to block up . What can I do ?
Rosemary if your browser has a “private browsing” or “incognito” mode use that and then visit the iPlayer. You should find you are now asked if you are old enough and if you want to add parental controls.
There is a child lock on my television iplayer. I did not set it and do not know what it is. How can I remove it
I’m with you John. The iplayer on my Panasonic TV will not let me watch anything. It’s asking for a code I haven’t set up. How do I wipe and restore iplayer?
How do l get rid of child protection lock !!!!!
Tell me my 4 digit code to watch IPlayer
have the same problem
The child lock on my laptop wont unlock. I dont remember ever doing a 4 pin # how can I get rid of it or even find out what the pin number was im a senior .
I wish to cancel child protection on my BBC as I have no children and do not need it
I can’t get the child lock off on my I pad for the bbc I player.
The child lock reappears every time I Switch on BBC Implayer
I havev a child lock on which asks for a pin number – I didn’t set up a pin number.
How do I get to see the lrecent version of UNDERCOVER?
I cant get through to The latest Undercover programme. There is a child lock on it – I didn’t set up a pin number! How do I get to the programme?
I did not set up parental control as no children live here. I did not set a pin number and you will not send me the pin to my email address
want to watch i player has a 4 digit number i did not put on how do i get rid of it ???
For LG TV’s 7777 is the default pin, worth trying that if no one has ever set it up before.
That was not much help !
Can you give me a constructive reply .
i want to remove the parental guideance from my pc
i did not ask for it . there is no one under 70 in this house.
same problem – did not set up parental guidance pin for my lap top …. get me around this annoying problem please.
Suddenly there is a lock on bbc I player. Why? It has never happened before. No children in the house either!